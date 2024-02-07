Winthrop student is headed to Las Vegas for internship at Super Bowl LVIII

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Winthrop University student will work during the actual Super Bowl this coming weekend in Las Vegas.

Maggie Moore, a senior marketing major, is on site there in Vegas from now till February 13th working at Super Bowl pre-game events and activities. This is through the National Football League’s Teammate Program, which helps operations for major NFL events including the Super Bowl, Pro Bowl, and the London and Frankfurt games.

Maggie will work fan festivals and alumni events, attending a Women in Sports luncheon, networking with NFL personnel, and actually working inside the stadium on the big day.

“It still doesn’t feel real, I never thought I would be going to the supper bowl,” Moore said.

Moore landed the internship through a company called Living Sport, beating out a candidate pool of hundreds.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers are the two teams that will face off Sunday, February 11th in Super Bowl LVIII.