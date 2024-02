LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 News) – There will be a meet and greet with the new Lancaster County School District Superintendent – Dr. Raashad Fitzpatrick. The meet and greet will be held this Friday, February 9th from 5:30 to 7:00 PM at the Lancaster County Historic Courthouse – 2nd Floor – off North Main Street—Lancaster.

