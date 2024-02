YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City of York has experienced lots of growth recently with homes being built all around the area, but City Officials say they’re now focused on attracting businesses as well.

Officials say they have started with a project of their own that’s set to build a brand new hotel in York’s downtown area.

CN2’s Zane Cina met with the owner of The Blush Blossom Boutique who feels a new Hotel could lead to a bump in business for the entire City.