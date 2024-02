ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Indocil Art has become known here in Rock Hill as place to order custom helmets for all your racing needs.

Recently Ryan Young, the owner, passed away due to Liver Cancer where he was surrounded by his family.

Tonight’s a look at how Ryan’s Legacy will continue through his business.

Ryan’s family members say he felt loved by the kind messages he received through his battle with cancer which kept his spirits up in dark times.