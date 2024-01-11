She Served magazine brings awareness to female veterans

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 News) – She Served Magazine, an initiative to bring awareness to female Veterans, recently came to Tega Cay to share the stories of female Veterans in the area. The Fourth Special Edition Issue from She Served is now published and highlights 11 Veterans from Tega Cay.

In the magazine She Served shares it had the privilege of meeting the remarkable women Veterans who represent the Army, Air Force, Marines, and Navy.

The organization along with the Tega Cay Veterans Association held a photoshoot at the Glennon Center where photographer and managing editor, Martina Schmidt, spent 30 minutes with each Veteran.

visit sheservedinitiative.org to view the online magazine.