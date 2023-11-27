Celebrate with Lake Wylie during the annual Holiday Boat Parade

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lake Wylie is inviting everyone to come out and experience the magic of the holiday season with the Lake Wylie Annual Holiday Boat Parade.

The parade will take place on Saturday, December 16, 2023, and will begin at 5 PM. Officials say the best place to see the parade will be at Papa Doc’s Shore Club on Lake Wylie.

Lake Wylie will be celebrating the holiday season with boats decorated in festive lights and decorations. With floats, music, and plenty of holiday cheer, the Annual Holiday Boat Parade is sure to make your holiday season extra special.

Organizers say this year’s Annual Holiday Boat Parade promises to be an unforgettable experience. With colorful lights and decorations, this is an event that your family and friends won’t want to miss.