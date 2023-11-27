Celebrate with Rock Hill during the City’s 2023 Rock Hill Christmas Parade

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City of Rock Hill is inviting everyone to the 2023 Rock Hill Christmas Parade.

The parade will take place on Friday, December 1, 2023, and will begin at 6:30 PM.

The parade will start on Oakland Ave. and Stewart Ave, proceed on Oakland towards downtown, turn right onto White Street, left through the parking lot next to Wells Fargo, left onto Main St., and up Main St., ending at Fountain Park.

This evening parade features lighted entries from floats to walking groups, marching bands, mascots and more!