Celebrate with Tega Cay during the City’s annual Lighting of the Tree

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City of Tega Cay is inviting everyone to join them for an evening of holiday cheer at the Annual Lighting of the Tree.

The Lighting of the Tree will take place Thursday, December 7th, at the Glennon Center in Tega Cay and will start at 6:00 pm.

Tega Cay says the Lighting of the Tree will officially kick of the holidays in the city.

After the ceremony everyone can join them in the Glennon Center Ballroom for the Ugly Sweater Contest, Meet-and-Greet with Santa, Cocoa & Cookies and Caroling with the Tega Cay Community Choir and Tega Cay Music Association!