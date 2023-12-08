Matt Vilardebo announces run for SC House District 26

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Matt Vilardebo has officially announced his intent to run as a Democrat for the State House District 26 seat in 2024.

Vilardebo is a Fort Mill resident who previously ran for this State House seat during the 2022 election year.

Representative Raye Felder confirmed her retirement which Vilardebo says has created a real opportunity for a Democrat to flip this seat.

” The GOP has spent 20 years dragging South Carolina down to the bottom of the barrel in every meaningful metric: public education, poverty, violent crimes, infrastructure, and infant mortality,” Vilardebo said. “Our state needs strong progressive leadership in order to fight for the future of all South Carolinians.”