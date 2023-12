YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After Republican State Rep. Raye Felder announced she would not run again for the State Representative District 26 seat, a couple people have come out to express interest in running. The officially filing window will be March 15-30, 2024 and the primary will be in June.

Here is a list of Candidates that have shown interest in the District 26 seat in alphabetical order.

David Martin

Matt Vilardebo