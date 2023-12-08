Winthrop University Professor assists on popular TV show ‘Expedition Unknown’

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Winthrop University Professor Brent Woodfill assists on an episode of the popular cable show, “Expedition Unknown.”

Expedition Unknown is a series on Discovery where host, Josh Gates, documents his global adventures as he investigates iconic unsolved events, lost cities, buried treasures and other puzzling stories.

In the episode entitled “Lost City of the White Jaguar,” Brent Woodfill can be seen with Gates where they embark on a riveting expedition to uncover the secrets of a lost Mayan city, Sak B’alam.

The city was founded more than 400 years ago by the Lacandon Maya, one of several Indigenous groups in southern Mexico and Central America who resisted Spanish colonial rule for centuries.

At Winthrop, Woodfill teaches courses in archaeology, ethnography, forensic anthropology, linguistic anthropology, environmental justice, non-Western economics, and sacred places.