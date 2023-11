CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Greater Clover Chamber of Commerce is inviting everyone to attend the 53rd annual Christmas Parade.

The parade will take place Saturday, December 3rd, 2023 and will go through Main Street in Downtown Clover.

Start your afternoon off with food trucks in Boyd’s parking lot starting at 12 PM. Enjoy a bite to eat and then secure your spot on the parade route along the southbound side of 321!

The festivities will conclude at 4 PM.