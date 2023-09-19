Chester County murder suspect turns himself in

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Chester County murder suspect is now behind bars after being on the run for nearly a week.

Officials with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office say Zykerrion Jamal White was taken into custody Monday evening without incident after he turned himself in Monday evening.

White is charged in the shooting death of 26-year-old Jamiree McCorey.

The crime happened on Tuesday, September 12th at a location off of Old Winnsboro Road in the Great Falls area.

Officials say White was out on bond at the time of the crime for another incident in Lancaster County.

He has been charged with Murder and Possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is currently at the Chester County Detention Center.

