Solar panel company brings $150 million investment, 800 jobs to York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York County council took the final steps to seal the deal with Silfab Solar, a leading North American solar panel manufacturer.

The company is set to expand its U.S. footprint by establishing operations in York County.

The company plans to invest $150 million dollars and create 800 new jobs.

According to officials with South Carolina the company is leasing a 785,000 square-foot building located at 7149 Logistics Lane in Fort Mill.

Operations are expected to be online by the thirst quarter of 2024.

According to CN2’s news partners, WRHI, before council passed the deal, a few amendments were made which included making the minimum pay 22 dollars per hour, insurance and some details on the fee in lieu of taxes agreement.

Below is more information about Silfab Solar for South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster’s office:

With more than 40 years of solar experience, Silfab Solar designs, engineers and manufactures its own premium brand of high-efficiency solar panels for both residential and commercial use. The company operates two U.S. facilities in Bellingham and Burlington, Washington, and one in Toronto, Canada. The new facility in York County will manufacture next-generation solar cell technology, boosting U.S solar cell production.

Individuals who are interested in joining the Silfab Solar team should visit the company's careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $2 million Set-Aside grant to York County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

QUOTES

“Silfab Solar’s investment in South Carolina strengthens our North America manufacturing capabilities, creates good-paying jobs and provides the ideal East Coast location to serve our growing customers. We look forward to expanding our industry-leading position for made-in-America solar. The company specifically chose York County as the ideal location to expand because of the community’s commitment to innovation, its quality of life and the availability of a skilled workforce. Silfab Solar looks forward to hiring and to begin production of next-generation solar modules.”-Silfab Solar CEO Paolo Maccario

“Silfab Solar selecting York County for a project that requires a highly skilled workforce shows that our workforce development investments are paying off in a big way. Our people are South Carolina’s greatest resource, and we are confident they will help Silfab Solar thrive in its latest venture. Congratulations to Silfab Solar on this project and welcome to South Carolina.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“With an established West Coast presence, we are delighted that Silfab Solar chose South Carolina for its new, East Coast operations. Our state is proud to be a proven destination for growing companies seeking long-term success. Silfab Solar’s 800 new jobs represent incredible opportunities for York County and beyond.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III