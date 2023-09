ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2’s Renee O’Neil speaks to a Rock Hill woman after the woman says her landlord is not fixing important issues like dangerous mold in the home.

Plus, Winthrop is celebrating Constitution Day by getting judges to speak to students about the legal system.

And, in CN2 Sports highlights of Week 4 of the High School Football Season.

CN2 has all that and more in the video above.