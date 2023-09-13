Chester man wanted for murder was out on bond at time of crime, deputies say

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Chester County man now has warrants out for his arrests in the murder of 26 year old Jamiree McCorey.

According to officials McCorey was shot to death on Tuesday, September 12th at a location off of Old Winnsboro Road in the Great Falls area of Chester County.

Chester County Sheriff’s Office officials say they are looking for 25 year old Zyterrion Jamal White who is charged in the murder.

Deputies say White was out of jail on bond for charges of Attempted Murder, Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling, and Assault and Battery of a High & Aggravated Nature. Those crimes, police say happened in Lancaster County in 2021. White has been out on bond since May 2022.

White is considered to be armed and dangerous. Deputies say if you know of his whereabouts, call 911.