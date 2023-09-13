CN2 at the Movies: A Haunting in Venice

DEATH IS JUST THE BEGINNING.

It is all Hallows’ Eve in an eerie Venice in the years following World War II, where celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh), now resides, retired, and living in self-imposed exile. Poirot has said goodbye to all that. His experiences in crime, investigation, and seeing the worst of humanity via another war, have caused him to give up. He spends his time doing everything he can to avoid thinking about crime; but of course, crime comes to him.

Poirot receives a visit from an old friend, the world’s number one mystery writer Ariadne Oliver (Tina Fey), who has something she just has to show him, and promises it is not a crime. She wants him to join her at a séance and help her prove that it is not real. Despite his better judgment, Poirot finds himself intrigued and reluctantly agrees to attend the séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo owned by famed opera singer Rowena Drake (Kelly Reilly). When one of the guests is murdered, the guests in attendance are all considered suspects, thrusting the Belgian detective into a sinister world of shadows and secrets. – 20th Century Studios