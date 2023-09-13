CN2 Sports – Winthrop Men’s Soccer, Rock Hill Volleyball, & Cordarrelle Patterson Debut

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Many great things happening in sports across the Tri-County. Catch up with the Winthrop Eagles as they prepare for its big game against the Carolina Game Cocks.

Plus, the Rock Hill Bearcats duke it out against the Clover Blue Eagles during its Men’s Volleyball game.

And check out local NFL star Cordarrelle Patterson as he makes his first appearance on the gridiron since joining the Falcons.

CN2 Sports has all that and more on your Tuesday sports report.

