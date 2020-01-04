Warren Norman Says ‘Substantial Changes’ Planned for Rock Hill Galleria Mall

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Warren Norman says his company’s recent purchase of the Rock Hill Galleria Mall for $11 million is the largest investment The Warren Norman Company has ever made. Now he’s promising big changes.

“That’s our goal and that’s our objective: to have substantial changes happen that make it an attractive asset for Rock Hill,” said Norman in an interview with CN2 News.

Norman envisions the Rock Hill Galleria as an open space mall with more retailers, more restaurants and more space. The Warren Norman Company also owns property behind the mall, and Norman says the plan is to expand the mall.

Right now the mall has 40 retailers, with Belk and JCPenney as the anchor stores. Before the mall was built in 1991, the property was owned by the Warren Norman Company. It was sold to the mall developer, and has since had three owners, including the Bank of the Ozarks, before returning to the Norman family in 2019.

“It’s just an important piece not only for Rock Hill, but for our family and our holdings around it.”

And though Norman admits it’s a risky time to invest in brick and mortar store, he also says Rock Hill is growing and people are looking for a different shopping experience.

Lydia Stroud, who lives in nearby Chester County, says browsing in stores relaxes her, an experience online shopping can’t replace for her. Thanks to the Rock Hill Galleria, Stroud doesn’t have to travel far.

“It’s close to home and everything and I don’t have to worry about fighting traffic.”