CN2 Today – Thrift shop new home, Fort Mill football, ice cream, art, & more!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this week’s edition of CN2 Today, CN2’s Renee O’Neil and Jenna Woods get a sneak peek of the horror at Scarowinds this season!

Plus, a Rock Hill woman loves to decorate for Halloween. Now, she’s making sure children also read while celebrating the holiday with a new Free Little Library!

And the latest art exhibit at the Center of the Arts in Rock Hill has a deeper meaning, we learn more.

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out the Powerhouse Rock Hill’s first Fall Festival!

Plus, in sports CN2’s Jeremy Wynder talks to the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets’ head coach!

Those stories and more, just click the video above.