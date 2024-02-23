People gather ahead of Presidential candidate, Donald Trump’s rally in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – For the second time during his campaign for Presidency. Donald Trump is bringing his campaign here to Rock Hill. Trump is holding a rally on this Friday at the Winthrop Coliseum.

Earlier this Friday outside the Coliseum people started to show up to see the former President ahead of Saturday’s Republican Presidential Primary as early as 8 AM.

Trump last spoke at the Winthrop Coliseum when he was running for president in 2016, Many in the large crowd looking happy to welcome him back, with some even camping out to save their spot in line.

Voters will head to the polls tomorrow, Saturday, February 24. Polls are opened from 7 AM to 7 PM.