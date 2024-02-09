Nearly 50k deadly doses of fentanyl seized in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Chester Count Sheriff’s Office says it seized nearly 50,000 deadly doses of fentanyl early Friday morning.

The release says around 6 A.M. on February 9, 2024 the Chester County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence on Church Street in the Great Falls area of Chester County.

While at the residence, Deputies arrested Ernest Jemaar Elder of Great Falls. Elder was the subject of a long term investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Great Falls Police Department.

“This is a significant drug seizure for Chester County, and the Great Falls community. I am appreciative for the hard work our men and women have put into this investigation, in coordination with the Great Falls Police Department.,” said Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey. “Fentanyl continues to be a plague on our society, and it is causing overdoses to happen in our County almost daily. Considering that 2 milligrams of Fentanyl equates to a potential deadly dose, the amount of fentanyl seized during this search warrant today is estimated to be the equivalent of nearly 50,000 deadly doses. The efforts of Law Enforcement seizing such a significant quantity of fentanyl is remarkable, as it could have been a fatal dose for every citizen of Chester County. Our Office will continue to pursue individuals who distribute this poison and will utilize every resource available to ensure they are prosecuted to the extent the law will allow.”

Below are the official charges and what Elder was found in possession with:

Approximately 99.1 Grams of a substance believed to be Fentanyl

Approximately 46 Grams of a substance believed to be Methamphetamine

Approximately 34.6 Grams of a substance believed to be Cocaine.

Approximately 5 Grams of a substance believed to be Crack Cocaine

Approximately 17.8 Grams of a substance believed to be Marijuana

During the course of the investigation law enforcement was able to obtain criminal charges for the following:

-Distribution of Methamphetamine (3rd or Subsequent offense)

-Distribution of Fentanyl

-Two Counts – of Trafficking Fentanyl / 4 Grams or More (2nd Offense)

-Trafficking Fentanyl / 14-28 Grams or More

In addition to the existing charges, warrants are currently being sought for the following:

-Trafficking Fentanyl / 28 Grams or More

-Trafficking Methamphetamine / 28-100 Grams (3rd or Subsequent Offense)

-Trafficking Cocaine / 28-100 Grams (3rd or Subsequent Offense)

-Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine (3rd or Subsequent Offense)

-Possession of Marijuana

-Two Counts of Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Felony