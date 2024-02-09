Celebrating National School Counselor Week at Mount Holly Elementary!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) -This week is National School Counselor Week. A chance to honor those who help students emotionally so they can be the best they can in the classroom.

CN2 cameras caught up with Mount Holly Elementary School counselor, Kristen Dawkins.

She says when she was just 16 her dad, Thomas Nichols passed away and she needed support in school, someone to talk to.

She decided it would be her mission to help other students who may be struggling. Now she provides a safe place for more than 500 kids at Mount Holly Elementary School.

In the video above, Dawkins shares why she loves the job.