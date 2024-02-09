Taking a breath through Baduanjin qigong class at YMCA

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Upper Palmetto YMCA holds Baduanjin qigong classes to help those focus on breathing.

Baduanjin qigong is one of the most common forms of Chinese qigong used as exercise.

Variously translated as Eight Pieces of Brocade, Eight-Section Brocade or Eight Silken Movements, the name of the form generally refers to how the eight individual movements of the form characterize and impart a silken quality to the body and its energy.

Baduanjin can strengthen your muscles and bones and prevent muscle stiffness, it also improves the Qi (energy) flow and blood circulation in your body, removes the blockages in the meridians, and coordinates the functions of the internal organs.

Through deep and slow breathing method, it will allow the muscles to relax and our mind to be calm.

The brain will get a chance to rest, and more oxygen and nutrients will reach the individual cells.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil tries it out!