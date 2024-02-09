Catawba Nation takes full control of Two Kings Casino Resort

CATAWBA NATION, N.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Chief of the Catawba Nation, Brian Harris, announced the tribe now has full ownership of the parking lot and land that surrounds the Two Kings Casino Resort.

The Two Kings Casino Resort is located in Kings Mountain, and is owned by the Catawba Nation.

Catawba leaders say the tribe was able to buy the property around it’s casino outright from the Greenville, South Carolina Company, Sky Boat which assisted in the operation of The Two Kings Casino.

The Catawba Chief said this acquisition will now allow the Nation to continue growing in Kings Mountain.