CN2 Sports – Fort Mill Yellow Jackets headed to second State Title appearance

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – Once again the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets fell behind early in a play-off matchup as Cain Beard and his Rock Hill Bearcats took an early eighteen to three lead.

For the second straight match coach Adam Marullo’s team would fight their way back outscoring their opponents thirty to 3 with a twelve point advantage with three matches to go.

Fort Mill was able to hold, serve, and clinch their second straight State Title appearance.

See the full Sports Report and more National Signing Day coverage.

Previous articleFirst native Sergeant sworn into Catawba Nation Tribal Police Force
Next articleCatawba Nation takes full control of Two Kings Casino Resort

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR