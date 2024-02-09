First native Sergeant sworn into Catawba Nation Tribal Police Force

CATAWBA NATION, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The first ever Catawba native man has been sworn in to Sergeant in the Catawba Nation Tribal Police Force.

Officer Isaac Rodgers was officially sworn into his new position Thursday at the Long-house in Catawba Nation,

Rodgers took the oath to safe-guard justice for all in front of his fellow officers, Catawba leaders and his family members who joined virtually. Rodgers says he’s proud to be a part of such a big milestone for his tribe.

“It’s exciting, it’s daunting, its all sorts of kind of feelings piling on at one time,” Rodgers said.

Officials say Sergeant Rodgers joins the Catawba Nation with more than four years of law enforcement experience. The Sergeant comes from Camden South Carolina Police Department as a Patrol Corporal, and then previously as a Sergeant with the Winthrop University Police Department.

Sgt. Rodgers is the Nation’s first sworn police officer and leaders say he will serve as a first line supervisor for future patrol officers that the Nation hires.

Officials confirm Rodgers will undergo several months of field training before he is deployed on his own to begin patrolling the Catawba Nation Reservation, where he will answer calls for service for those who live in the Catawba Nation.