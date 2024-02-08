19 people arrested and charged during large scale Lancaster County operation

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – 19 individuals have been arrested on drug-related charges following an operation conducted by the Multijurisdictional Narcotics Task Force, which concluded in December.

The arrests were executed based on illicit drug transactions and the execution of search warrants at various locations in Lancaster and Kershaw.

Some suspects faced additional charges that stemmed from the discovery of drugs at the time of their apprehension.

As a result of the investigation, 73 arrest warrants were issued for 13 men and six women.

Among the charges, 18 pertain to Methamphetamine, nine to Fentanyl, six to crack cocaine, four to Marijuana, two to Heroin, and one to Cocaine.

Additionally, eight warrants were issued for other controlled or prescription drugs. Two individuals were charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, and one with Trafficking Fentanyl.

Notably, twenty-four charges of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance in Proximity to a School or Park were filed.

Furthermore, one individual, prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition due to a history of convictions, was found in possession of a shotgun.

“The Task Force agents continue to turn citizen complaints and information they develop themselves into actionable intelligence that leads to drug buys and search warrants,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “This operation netted defendants from young to older and included males and females spread across a wide area of the county. We’re out there every day working active cases and opening new ones, and lots of folks will be surprised next time we come around and take them to jail.”