Beloved Lancaster Co. Bus Driver Returns After Serious Accident

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2 News as been following the story of Lancaster County school bus driver, Judy Carter since January when Carter was seriously hurt in a bus accident.

She survived and has been recovering at home.

The entire community rallied about her, raising about $9,000.00 for her.

“Its great to be back, its great to be back”, says Judy.

Its hard to hide the smile on Lancaster County’s Judy Carter’s face.

This Monday starts the the first full week in more than two months that Judy is back on the job as a bus driver for the Lancaster County School District.

“They just don’t know how much I’ve missed them”, says Judy.

On January 26, 2022 Judy’s life flashed before her eyes when she was in a serious bus accident in Indian Land after she finished her route.

Officials says a driver crossed the center line and hit her bus head on and another vehicle hit her bus from behind before she went crashing into the woods, finally stopping just about 10 feet from a pond.

Judy survived with serious injuries and thankfully no children were on board.

“I was more worried about going down the road where I had the accident. So while I was out I made a point to go by there to stop, to get out, to walk it, to get over that fear”, says Judy.

Now after weeks of recovering and therapy Judy is back doing what she loves and she says the smiling faces that hop on her bus everyday are why she will keep driving.

A day she’s thankful to have again knowing she has a guardian angel watching over her, her husband Maurice who was also a bus driver until he passed away.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol did charge the driver of the car, Erin Moon-Kelly, who troopers say crossed the center line.

She was charged with driving left of center.

Judy Carter says her students on her bus and their parents, along with her team with at the Lancaster County School District have all been so supportive while she was out and some even came to visit her.

She suffered from a fractured collarbone in two places, hurt her rotator cuff and is still doing some therapy for her injuries.