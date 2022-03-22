Foot Chase Ensues after Traffic Stop, Leading to Drug Arrest

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Law Enforcement Officers recovered 135 grams of suspected Fentanyl, 204 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, 12 grams of Marijuana and cash after a traffic stop lead to foot race in Lancaster County.

Read the full release from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office:

Drug Trafficking Arrest

A Lancaster man was arrested Friday afternoon, March 18, 2022, on drug trafficking charges. An agent with the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Narcotics Task Force saw Rico Bernard Green, age 45, driving a white 2004 Ford F-150 near Ross and McIlwain Roads and noticed an equipment violation about 3:45 p. m. The agent followed the truck onto Kershaw Camden Highway headed south and made a traffic stop. Green stopped but immediately jumped out of the truck and ran toward a house in the 3000 block of Old Camden Road. Green was carrying a large cellophane bag which appeared to contain illegal narcotics. As Green ran he dropped smaller bags out of the larger bag. Green stopped running and was taken into custody without incident behind the house. Other agents, investigators, and deputies arrived to assist.

A passenger stayed with the truck but was not arrested. He was issued a ticket for having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.

Green was searched and had $514.00 on his person. The smaller bags containing drugs were recovered along the path Green ran, and the larger bag also containing drugs and digital scales was found under a car in the driveway of the house. Green’s truck was searched and $319.00 and suspected marijuana were found in the truck. The contents of the bags were examined and contained 135 grams of suspected Fentanyl in eight bags and 204 grams of suspected Methamphetamine also in eight bags. The suspected Marijuana weighed 12 grams. The cash was seized.