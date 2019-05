COLUMBIA, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The South Carolina Senate voted 27 to 15 in favor of the Professional Sports Team Investment Act, also known as the Carolina Panthers Bill. Panther’s Owner David Tepper says he would like to move the team’s headquarters, a new training facility and sports complex to a not yet named possible Rock Hill location. This bill is an incentive for him to do that. CN2’s Indira Eskieva in Columbia breaking down what happened inside of the senate chambers.