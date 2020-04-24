One Team, Two States: City Of Rock Hill Unanimously Approves Panthers Deal

ROCK HILL, S.C. — It’s been a long journey, one that began 15 months ago with many hurdles along the way.

When it comes to the Carolina Panthers project, the final step took place this afternoon.

During a special called meeting, Rock Hill City Council voted unanimously to approve a deal that would bring the Carolina Panthers headquarters to Rock Hill.

Leaders say this will put Rock Hill on the map.

York County Council also approving the deal in a 4-3 vote on Monday.

City attorney Pail Dillingham addressing Mayor John Gettys, councilmembers, York County council, local politicians and other leaders on what the project means for property owners.

He clarifies that nobody is forcing property owners on the 800 plus acres to sell their properties, unless the owner decides to sell the land to the Panthers. No one has to worry about their homes being taken.

Dillingham expects the Panthers project to increase the value of their property, which could also mean a slight tax increase.

There is no contemplated annexation regarding those areas as that would require voluntary annexation petition by the property owners. The 800 plus acreage is just a way to plan for the future.

The city of Rock Hill cannot also not enter eminent domain. it has no plans to condemn property for economic development purposes related to this project.

If the Panthers have a willing seller, then it could purchase the property.

The mayor says with the pandemic, there is no reason to scare people. He points out that there will be no liens on properties, no notice to property owners and overall, no increases in taxes.

COO Mark hart says the project is about future generations who will see this as a visionary project. He hopes to have a shovel in the ground in the next couple of weeks. Hart expresses gratitude for all the hard work from engineers, designers, taxpayers, lawyers and elected officials.

With COVID-19, Hart talks about what the building will look like and where roadways will go. He also looks at the project in terms of different buildings, how to accommodate social distancing, open space and various activities.

He believes this will put Rock Hill on the map. Hart is looking to partner with school districts and businesses in the area to attract events to the area.

Rep. Gary Simrill says this is big deal for our city and hopes it’ll boost the state’s economy, and even help rebuild after the COVID-19 outbreak ends.