Ebenezer Park To Reopen Campgrounds Next Friday; Some Areas Will Remain Closed

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Attention park-goers, Ebenezer Park is reopening its campgrounds next week.

The park officially opens back up on Friday, May 1st at 10 a.m. Social distancing measures and health protocols will still be in place.

There are some areas of the park, however, that will remain closed or have limited access.

These areas are as follows:

– Park offices and bathhouse facility will remain closed initially or will operate on a limited scale.

– The Ranger Station Campground Store should open by Friday, May 15th. York County will use SC DHEC and CDC guidance to determine the maximum occupancy in these common area facilities to maintain social distancing rules and limit contact between staff and visitors.

– Because of Ebenezer Park Masterplan improvements and construction, the boat ramps, beach area and picnic area are closed. At this time, an opening date has not been determined for these areas.

The public can call Ebenezer Park offices to make a camping reservation for May 1st and beyond.

With the evolving construction, the park is not taking any camping reservations online.

To make a reservation or seek additional information, call the Ebenezer Park Office at 803- 366-6620. Ebenezer Park staff will continually monitor visitor usage and adjust services as needed to ensure compliance with CDC and SCDHEC guidelines to protect the safety and well-fare of the public and park staff.