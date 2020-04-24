Winthrop Donating Computer Labs To Combat COVID-19, Virtual Winthrop Day Held This Saturday

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Winthrop University is donating remote use of some of its technology to the global effort to combat COVID-19.

The university will allow its academic computer labs, as well as ones from its e-sports program, to be accessed remotely as part of the Folding at Home project.

The Washington University project is currently using computers throughout the world to find drug pathways to kill the virus that causes the disease.

Winthrop officials said joining the network was an easy decision. And that’s because Winthrop’s computers aren’t being used as much due to the campus being closed.

Even in the midst of the quarantine, Winthrop University is ready to welcome the next group of students. It’s having a Virtual Winthrop Day for the Class of 2024 on Saturday, April 25th.

