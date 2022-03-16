“Statements Made by Panthers Are Simply Not True” – Mayor Gettys

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – What is happening with the $800 million dollar state-of-the-art Carolina Panthers Headquarters and Training Center?

The Panthers haven’t said much since they announced it was pausing the project, but now the city is speaking out and pushing back.

The “pause” is making plenty of people nervous, but Rock Hill’s Mayor saying that the statements made by the Panthers are simply not true. Mayor John Getty’s adding that the city has always put all its cards on the table. The City Manager giving multiple examples of how this isn’t the city’s first high dollar project. Explaining, they know what they’re doing and protecting the city’s financial rating will continue to be a priority.

During the City Council meeting this past Monday, March 14th, Mayor Gettys took the opportunity to shed more light on the situation saying, “I think its important while we are here so the people of Rock Hill can hear the facts. This is a complicated project and there is always risk for failure with this type of large undertaking. This city council and management team do everything to exercise our best efforts to bring the bonds to market. Short of risking the city’s credit rating.”

Getty’s saying, “any indication by the Panthers that the City of Rock Hill did not do its absolute and professional best, is not true, facts are stubborn things.”

York County Councilman, William Bump Roddey telling us on this Tuesday that the county, city and Panthers have been in discussions since the announcement of the pause and the different financial options the city can use to present to the Panthers. Roddy adding it may not look like the $225 million in bonds but a “reduced amount along with other financial options” that will not impact tax payers. Roddey is optimistic this project will still happen in Rock Hill.

Click below for a view of the entire council meeting and discussions amongst council on this topic. Rock Hill City Council Meeting 3/14/2022 to hear full discussion on Panthers click at the 26:30