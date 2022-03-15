Historic Rock Hill Announces New Executive Director

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Historic Rock Hill has a New Executive Director and a Strategic Plan.

Jennifer Sandler, who has worked many roles at Historic Rock Hill including Interim Director, has been named the new Executive Director

As Sandler’s new position was announced they also shared its new strategic vision with the core strategies that strengthen the focus on preserving the landmarks and stories of Rock Hill, generating new revenues from the White Home site to fund planned preservation and membership growth.

Since 2020, Historic Rock Hill says it has worked to overcome the implications of the pandemic, specifically with its revenue stream due to the inability to hold events.