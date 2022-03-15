Lewis Fire & Rescue Rebuilds 2nd Tanker Truck

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Thanks to grants, county funds and donations raised by the department, a volunteer fire department in Chester County is getting a second tanker truck, after seeing more calls than ever before in its area.

Lewis Fire and Rescue has rebuilt a used truck from the South Carolina Forestry Commission and turned it into a tanker truck.

Captain Shane Broome says the need comes from the department being in a rural community where there are no hydrates. He goes on to say it is critical to have a tanker truck in case of a house fire or woods fire.

The new truck took about 6 to 8 months to rebuild and holds 3,000 gallons of water.

Captain Broome says the importance of having two tanker trucks is for fire crews to have a back up if needed on a fire call.

Captain Broome adding so far this year they’ve had close to 80 calls, compared to 2021 where they only had about 45 this time last year.

Click the video above for the full story.