CN2 Latest Newscast

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City of Rock Hill sharing more insight on the reason behind the Carolina Panthers decision to pause construction. The city says this isn’t their first rodeo when it comes to big dollar projects.

And, candidate filing for Partisan Offices opens tomorrow Wednesday, March 16th we have what you need to know.

Plus, the United States Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration is giving out more than $400 million in 39 states to modernize America’s transit bus fleet.

We have those stories and more.