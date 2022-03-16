CN2 Picture of the Day 3-15-2022

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Historic Brattonsville Farmer Eli Coburn with one of the farm’s ducklings. They say the duckling hasn’t been named yet, but you can visit the baby duckling along with bunnies, lambs and more at their Children’s Day on the Farm event on March 26.
