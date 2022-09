ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City of Rock Hill adding an amendment to its special session regarding GTRE (Panthers Property). Mayor Getty says the City filed an action for an adversary proceeding GTRE in bankruptcy court.

City of Rock Hill saying that “Council met in Special Session today and unanimously approved, by those present, a motion to file an adversary proceeding in bankruptcy court against GT Real Estate.

Click here for Complaint for Declaratory Judgement