Carolina Panthers – Miracle Park Contribution

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 News) – A grand total of $700,000 for the development of Miracle Park thanks to the Carolina Panthers and the Nicole and David Tepper Foundation. Miracle Park Team member Alice Davis shares her reaction to the nearly three-quarters of a million dollar donation.

“I’m speechless” Davis says. “It’s just so exciting. The Tepper’s are amazing and we are so excited to have them be a part of our community and York County and the greater community. We’re just so blessed.”

Both Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys and Representative Ralph Norman shared about the impact this park will make on the community.

“It’s made us realize that the world may be smaller in some ways, but our dreams, opportunities, and the things we can do are way bigger in this community than any other one that we know of,” Gettys says.

Special Olympic Weightlifter and World Gold Medalist Josh Myers says he’s excited for the opportunity for a park where everyone can play.

“The thing I’m most excited for about the park is it’s not just for people with disabilities, but people without disabilities too,” Myers says, “and to have the experience of a lifetime, and not just sports but to hang out with friends and families too.”

Phase One of Miracle Park is well under construction and is expected to be completed by August 21st, 2021. While the Panthers were just able to make a large contribution to the fund, park officials say any donations helps. If you’re interested, just go to the donate tab at the top of their website or contact them by email at rockhillmiraclepark@gmail.com.