City of Rock Hill Furnishes New Property With Flags Following Settlement With Panthers

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) -The Carolina Panthers are out and the City of Rock Hill is in, and they want to make it more than obvious who owns the property now. We’re talking about the more than 200 Acres off of Mt. Gallant Road that now, after a settlement agreement, belongs to Rock Hill.

Once the waiting period was over where one of the parties could appeal the ruling, those flags, and many of them went into the ground over this past holiday weekend.

The City says they don’t want to call it the former Panthers property anymore, they want to call it the Hutchinson property, that’s the name of the family that originally owned the land.

Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys has said they wont do anything with the land without getting feedback first from the people of Rock Hill.

As for the i-77 interchange that is still under construction and leads to that site, the state says the interchange is still on schedule and will be substantially completed in the summer of 2023.