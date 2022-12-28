American Red Cross Upgrades Rock Hill Office To Better Serve The Tri-County

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The American Red Cross is hoping its mission to alleviate human suffering will get a little easier with the renovation of its rock hill office, located at 200 Piedmont Boulevard.

The building itself has been in Rock Hill since the 80’s when community members raised money to initially have it built, and over the last two years The American Red Cross has been making updates that allow the facility to not only serve York County, but Chester, Lancaster and Cherokee counties as well.

CN2’s Zane Cina touring the renovated building to learn more about the new things it can do.