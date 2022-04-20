One Click For All Things Panthers

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Carolina Panthers breaking their silence after weeks of saying nothing – they had plenty to say on Tuesday. We’ve been covering all the angles. Below are all the links in one place! From the Panthers enthusiasm about Rock Hill back in 2019 to Rock Hill saying enough is enough. It’s been a journey, many hope isn’t over.
For now though…here’s what the Panthers believe happened.
They say the city of Rock Hill failed to issue bonds or provide the funding for the public infrastructure needed for the Headquarters and Practice Field in Rock Hill.
Remember construction work has been on pause since the first of March while the financial details are being worked out.
In a statement – The Carolina Panthers organization says “Per the Carolina Panthers On February 26, 2021 – the City of Rock Hill became delinquent on their obligation to fund the public infrastructure. Despite our persistent efforts throughout 2021, the City of Rock Hill failed to issue the bonds or provide the funding for the public infrastructure for the project.” Ryan Anderson, Director of Corporate Communications
On March 18, 2022, GT Real Estate Holdings issued a default notice and the City did not cure its default within the prescribed 30-day cure period.
The Panthers organization went on to say it is unfortunate that some recently decided to conduct a misguided, destructive public relations campaign to obscure their failures.
The Panthers saying we have sent notices to the City to formally terminate the previous agreements. Accordingly, we are prepared to sit down with the City and other interested parties to discuss the significant challenges ahead.
Associated Links:
- Rock Hill Responds to Panthers “Misleading and Erroneous Statements,” April 19, 2022
- Tepper Sports Terminates Agreements for Panthers Complex, April 19, 2022
- York County Council Member, Brandon Guffey, Releases Statement on Carolina Panthers Development, April 7, 2022.
- Congressman Ralph Norman, “Tepper It’s Time To Speak Out.” April 11, 2022
- Carolina Panthers’ Headquarters Pause Latest, April 4, 2022
- Rock Hill Business Owner Writes Letter to City & County Officials Regarding Carolina Panthers…, March 28, 2022
- York Co. Council Votes 4-3 to Offer “Alternative Financial Package” for Panthers Facility in…, March 21, 2022
- “Statements Made by Panthers Are Simply Not True” – Mayor Gettys, March 15, 2022
- Construction Pause Update On Carolina Panthers Dispute, March 9, 2022
- Carolina Panthers Pause Construction on Rock Hill Facility, City & county Respond, March 9, 2022
- Carolina Panthers “Pause” Work on Headquarters in Rock Hill – City Says it Owes…. March 7, 2022
- Carolina Panthers – Miracle Park Contribution, June 8, 2021
- Panthers Seeking Out Local Subcontractors for Rock Hill Headquarters, October 8, 2020
- Negotiations Continue On Carolina Panthers Property In Rock Hill, July 29, 2020
- Lawmakers Announce More Than $30 Mil in Federal Grant to Support Panthers Development Project, June 16, 2020
- Carolina Panthers Timeline: A look At How It All Began, May 7, 2020
- One Team, Two States: City of Rock Hill Unanimously Approves Panthers Deal, April 24, 2020
- Rock Hill To Hold Special Called Meeting Following Approval To Bring Carolina Panthers To …, April 23, 2020
- It’s A Done Deal; Carolina Panthers Training Facility Passes Final Vote, April 20, 2020
- New Details, Date for Ground breaking on Carolina Panthers Training Facility Unveiled, August 15, 2019
- Welcoming the Carolina Panthers, June 5, 2019
- Keep Pounding! Officials To Sign Off on Carolina Panthers Training Facility Next Week, May 30, 2019
- S.C. Senate Passes ‘Carolina Panthers’ Bill, May 9, 2019
- The Future of Potential Panthers Move, May 6, 2019
- Carolina Panthers Facility Relocation, March 13, 2019
- The Voice of the Panthers Visits Rock Hill and More Sports Headlines, November 28, 2018