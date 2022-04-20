One Click For All Things Panthers

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Carolina Panthers breaking their silence after weeks of saying nothing – they had plenty to say on Tuesday. We’ve been covering all the angles. Below are all the links in one place! From the Panthers enthusiasm about Rock Hill back in 2019 to Rock Hill saying enough is enough. It’s been a journey, many hope isn’t over.

For now though…here’s what the Panthers believe happened.

They say the city of Rock Hill failed to issue bonds or provide the funding for the public infrastructure needed for the Headquarters and Practice Field in Rock Hill.

Remember construction work has been on pause since the first of March while the financial details are being worked out.

In a statement – The Carolina Panthers organization says “Per the Carolina Panthers On February 26, 2021 – the City of Rock Hill became delinquent on their obligation to fund the public infrastructure. Despite our persistent efforts throughout 2021, the City of Rock Hill failed to issue the bonds or provide the funding for the public infrastructure for the project.” Ryan Anderson, Director of Corporate Communications

On March 18, 2022, GT Real Estate Holdings issued a default notice and the City did not cure its default within the prescribed 30-day cure period.

The Panthers organization went on to say it is unfortunate that some recently decided to conduct a misguided, destructive public relations campaign to obscure their failures.

The Panthers saying we have sent notices to the City to formally terminate the previous agreements. Accordingly, we are prepared to sit down with the City and other interested parties to discuss the significant challenges ahead.

