PX of the Day – Comporium Participates in Read Across America

ROCK HILL,S .C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2’s parent company Comporium’s Digger and Comporium Senior Vice President Pamela Trimnal visited a Kershaw Elementary classroom in celebration of National Read Across America week!

Read Across America was created by the National Education Association in 1997 and is held annually in early March in celebration of Dr. Seuss birthday.

