Carolina Panthers – “From Wedding to Divorce”

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – “From wedding to divorce” is how one SC Lawmaker described the mess being left in Rock Hill by the Carolina Panthers. What was billed as a state of the art $800 Million dollar practice facility fell short when construction halted, bankruptcy was filed and accusations were thrown.

CN2 was there from the initial pep rally in 2019 welcoming the Panthers to Rock Hill, to the drama that unfolded this past year.

Our team brought viewers all the angles and here is a series of our coverage.