CN2 Digital Dashboard – Farmacy and the Anne Springs Close Greenway Ready for the Season

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Farmacy and Anne Springs Close Greenway bringing clean air and fresh food to the tri-county.

The FARMACY is officially open and selling fresh produce right inside the heart of the Southside of Rock Hill.

The FARMACY not only offers fresh produce, but local goods, as well as coffee and tea inside the Culture Cafe.. Owners Jonathan and Crystal Nazeer say proceeds go back towards supporting programs within their non-profit, Victory Gardens International. The Farmacy is on Crawford Road.

The Anne Springs Close Greenway reminding everyone that Live music returns to the Gateway Canteen March 17!

A crowd favorite, Todd Johnson will perform from 6-9pm. Music will continue every Friday and Saturday night through October. Find the full lineup on their website.

THere is an entry fee for non greenway members