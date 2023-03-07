Minute in History: Chester County Historical Society Museum and Archives / 1914 Jail

One of the most notable buildings in Chester is the historic 1914 Jail. The four story jail was in service for over half of the 20th century. Now it is home to the Chester County Historical Society Museum and Archives and sought out for tours by paranormal investigators.

