Rock Hill Mayor Speaks On Future of Panthers Site

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Mayor Gettys took the opportunity to answer questions for the first time to reporters since David Tepper’s real estate company, GT Real Estate terminated the agreement with the city to bring the Carolina Panthers Headquarters and Training facility to Rock Hill.

Most recently GTRE filed for bankruptcy, ending any lingering hope of the project.

Mayor Getty’s speaking out.

“With the Panthers, the owner filed bankruptcy in order to get away from paying his general contractor that they got to move down to this area. That site is in the city limits. The city of Rock hill owns the water, we own the sewer, we own the electricity, we have zoning, we have the entitlements, we will have what’s there that needs to be there for the people of Rock Hill’s best interest. Nothing is going to be done there or built there without the city of Rock Hill figuring out what is in our best interest going forward”, says Gettys.

Mayor Gettys also adding the city of Rock Hill invested 20 million dollars in public infrastructure on the Panther’s site. So whoever buys the property down the road he says will be buying an improved site and the city will make sure the tax payers get the benefit in the investment they’ve already put into the property.

Gettys also adding the contract can be read by anyone, it is a public document.

The City recently stated it has met all obligations required under the agreement.