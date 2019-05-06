The Future of Potential Panthers Move

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The big question of the week is whether the Carolina Panthers will move their practice facilities to York County, or will the deal fold? That is many are wondering as the South Carolina General Assembly heads into the final week of this session. Yet the bills the Carolina Panthers are relying on have yet to pass the Senate.

The mayors of tourism heavy cities like Charleston, Myrtle Beach, Greenville, Columbia and Rock Hill sent a letter this Monday to support bringing the Carolina Panthers to South Carolina.

If the Panthers bill passes as is, the Panthers could receive up to $7 million dollars in tax breaks a year. To clarify, that is not taxpayer money being given to the Panthers. Instead, it’s the Panthers’ tax dollars being given back to them.

